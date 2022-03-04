news, latest-news,

Across the Shoalhaven City a number of road closures are still in place. Moss Vale Road over Cambewarra Mountain remains closed to the general public until further notice. A number of land slips on Moss Vale Road and Nowra Road between Barfield Road and Myra Vale Road has forced Transport for NSW to close the road. A landslip initially blocked the road on the Nowra side of Cambewarra Mountain on Monday, but since then, with the further wet weather, other slips have occurred leaving a number of trees and small rocks across the road. Read more: The roads are closed to the general public until further notice due to damage to the road, pavement, fallen trees, and water over the road. Kangaroo Valley/Barrengarry local residents and workers only can access Kangaroo Valley Road, while emergency services are being advised to use caution when responding via the detour on Kangaroo Valley Road due to poor road conditions. Local residents and workers can also use Woodhill Mountain Road/Wattamolla Road to access the area. Heavy vehicles over 19 metres are to use the Princes Highway and Picton Road to the Hume Motorway. "Moss Vale Road remains closed at Cambewarra Mountain after heavy rain caused further minor landslips, leaving trees and small rocks across the road," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.\ "This follows a minor landslip on Monday afternoon. "These landslips are at new sites on Moss Vale Road at Cambewarra Mountain." Transport for NSW will monitor the road and continually re asses conditions as the weather clears. Across the city some local roads are still closed due to flooding and damage. According to Shoalhaven City Council's website Bolong Road is closed at Hannigan's Lane, east of Bomaderry, and there is water over various sections of the road right through to Shoalhaven Heads. Edwards Avenue at Bomaderry is also closed, as is Millbank Road, east of Nowra between Worrigee and Terara, while further east on the floodplain Jindy Andy Lane is also closed. Council's website shows large sections of damaged road pavement across large sections of Greenwell Point Road, east of Nowra, Pyree Lane and Culburra Road. A number of roads throughout Greenwell Point, particularly those close to the Shoalhaven River are also closed. The same at Shoalhaven Heads and there are also road closures in the low lying area of Berry. The main link between the Princes Highway at Comberton and Callala and Currarong, Forest Road, is also closed. The road is closed from the Princes Highway to Callala Beach Road and is not expected to reopen until Friday evening. The alternative route is Coonemia Road, but roadworks are also being carried out on sections of that road near the waste depot. Hockeys Lane at the causeway at Cambewarra/North Nowra is also closed, while Quinns Lane at South Nowra has reopened, however there is water over the road and caution is required. To the west, Yalwal Road is closed at Bamarang, while further west Burrier Road is also closed. To the south and there is some reported flooding at Sussex Inlet and some roads have been impacted by floodwaters. Motorists are reminded to never drive through floodwater, always follow the directions of emergency services and take extreme care as conditions can change quickly. Visit council's Local Live Traffic map for live updates on local traffic conditions - bit.ly/33FyrVh or for the latest traffic updates, including detours, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/9f5069a0-2c4d-4a6b-990f-46c5101c7fc0.JPG/r842_611_4032_2413_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg