Rising waters along Bolong Road have smashed the front doors of Hanlon Windows early Thursday morning. Torrential rains lashed the South Coast overnight and have caused the Shoalhaven River to rise to 3.2 metres around 10am Thursday morning. Business owner Chance Hanlon is keeping a sharp eye on the weather to assess their next movements, and reported "a massive tidal wave" caused by cars driving through waters on Bolong Road smashed the front doors of the business. "Unfortunately, some ... decided they would move the road closed signs and travel up Bolong Road, which created a massive tidal wave and smashed our front door in," he said. "We're surrounded by water. We've seen the water drop by two inches since six o'clock this morning and the high tides have come in at 10:30. "The biggest thing we're worried about is what happens with the East Coast Low off the coast. It looks like it's tracking southeast, so we might be really fortunate. "If we see torrential rain, then we'll start to lift things at the floor level of the show rooms and lock the doors and see what happens overnight." Read more: No stranger to floods, Mr Hanlon said he is well-prepared but could see costly damage if weather worsens. "We know how to prepare for the floods. We went to our own devices and tried to board up doors. Generally with moderate floods, we're pretty good," he said. "But if we get a major flood, we're talking about $100,000 to $200,000 worth of spoil." For now, Hanlon Windows is still open and manufacturing. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/40dbf329-6ff8-43cf-a42c-f967b0ab8568.jpg/r0_215_2048_1372_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg