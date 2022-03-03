How bad will it get? The rainfall that lashed the South Coast overnight

news, latest-news,

Wild weather across NSW has kept authorities on high alert, with South Coast residents waking up to several road closures and rising river levels after heavy rainfall overnight. As at Thursday morning, residents and businesses are playing an anxious waiting game as the Shoalhaven River at Nowra has passed minor flood level and is bordering on a moderate flood level. A minor flood warning for Sussex Inlet has also been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), with river rises at St Georges Basin overnight. Minor flooding is likely at Sussex Inlet from Thursday morning, coinciding with the high tide. River levels at Sussex Inlet are likely to exceed the minor flood level on the high tides for the next few days. Further heavy rainfall is forecast over the next few days which may lead to additional river level rises in the St Georges Basin. In the 24 hours to 9am Thursday, the BoM reported 96mm of rainfall at Nowra, 119mm at Broughton Creek, 106mm at Berry, 46mm at Vincentia, 103mm at Tomerong and 70mm at Ulladulla. The Bureau have predicted thunderstorms, heavy rain and flash-flooding with gusty winds of 25 to 40 km/h for Thursday. The South Coast is forecasted to receive 25 to 50mm of rainfall on Thursday and is expected to ease on Friday with six to 15 mm predicted. Rain is expected to pick up over the weekend with eight to 20 mm predicted for Saturday and 20 to 40 mm for Sunday. In life threatening emergencies, call 000. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, call NSW SES on 132 500. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/959214c3-1de1-4708-a6fc-035c71ed3f75.jpg/r0_103_1125_739_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg