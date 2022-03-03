news, latest-news,

THE Shoalhaven River at Nowra has passed minor flood level and is bordering on a moderate flood level. The Bureau of Meteorology river levels show at Nowra the Shoalhaven River is at 3.13m, but is actually falling, having been as high as 3.27m at 2.30am and at 3.2m at 6.15am. But the area is yet to be impacted by the expected high tide, which is scheduled for around 11.20am at 1.6m. A moderate flood level at Nowra is considered at 3.30m. On Wednesday afternoon the SES issued a minor flood warning for the Shoalhaven River at both Nowra and Terara, which was updated to moderate during Wednesday night. Read more: Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused river level rises across the Shoalhaven River catchment. Further upstream at Grassy Gully a reading of 10.4m was recorded earlier this morning, but that was falling. The Tallowa Dam is spilling, with further heavy rainfall is forecast into Thursday, combined with abnormally high tides could cause renewed river level rises. Based on the prediction provided by the Bureau of Meteorology, it is expected the following areas will be impacted by dangerous floodwaters - Shoalhaven Heads, Greenwell Point, Culburra and Orient Point. Low lying parts of Shoalhaven Heads have already experienced minor flooding with water reported over a number of roads including Jerry Bailey Road, Hay Avenue and Shoalhaven Heads Road. The river level at at Shoalhavehn Heads at 9.30am was rising and had hit 2.03m. Shoalhaven City Council cut a pilot channel into the sandbar across the Shoalhaven River at Shoalhaven Heads to allow the river to open to the sea and alleviate some of the flooding issues around Shoalhaven Heads. It's not known if the river has actually broken through to the sea, but reports early Wednesday were the large swells had actually returned some of the sand to the opening, blocking the entrance. Warnings were also issued for Bolong Road to Broughton Creek Bridge, Burrier Road, the Shoalhaven Ski Park and Coolendel Camping Reserve and Caravan Park. At Greenwell Point the Crookhaven River level was reported to be rising, with residents anxiously awaiting the outcome of the arrival of the high tide which was around 10am, with possible flooding expected on some of the streets fronting the river. River levels at Crookhaven Heads are also rising according to BOM readings.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/49caaac9-3084-49ae-8b91-aeda9d3c42ab.JPG/r306_0_3970_2070_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg