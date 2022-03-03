news, latest-news,

Local surf lifesaving personnel have been enlisted to help the State Emergency Service with flood rescue activities. South Coast president Steve Jones said a number of South Coast Branch members have been joined by personnel from Illawarra, Sydney and Central Coast in helping the SES. Read more: "At request of SES state headquarters there are 25 surf lifesaving personnel from Illawarra, Sydney and Central Coast along with 12 South Coast Branch members and 17 inflatable rescue boats to support the local SES with flood rescue," Mr Jones said. Due to the possible intensity of the weather over the next couple of days, Mr Jones said the first deployment will see five inflatable rescue boats and crews to Sussex Inlet early Thursday, however, with the ongoing emergency in Western Sydney some crews might also be deployed north.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/51e6bf18-16d6-413e-9e41-0989d8f3a83e.jpeg/r2_94_1006_661_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg