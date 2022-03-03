Extreme weather postpones Bundanon's First Nations-led IMPULSE festival

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Australia's newest art destination was set to open its doors this weekend with a First Nations-led festival, IMPULSE. With the torrential downpour the South Coast has faced, the decision has been made for the event to be postponed. READ MORE: "After much consultation and careful thought, the decision has been made to postpone the official opening of Bundanon, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow, Friday 4 March 2022," Bundanon Chairman Jennifer Bott AO and CEO Rachel Kent said in a statement to the South Coast Register. Bundanon is a 1000-hectare property gifted to the Australian people by painter Arthur Boyd and his wife Yvonne. The newly renovated arts hub incorporates a museum and learning centre set within a wildlife sanctuary. The IMPULSE festival was set to include a program of live music, workshops and talks .It was also meant to coincide with Bundanon's inaugural exhibition, From Impulse To Action. "Please kindly note that Bundanon's First Nations produced Impulse Festival has been cancelled due to significant rainfall in the region," the statement said. "The artists in the festival will be invited to perform at Bundanon throughout the year." This cancellation comes as a disappointment to many, as it was event set to draw people from around Australia with the array of diverse experiences on offer. While it is cancelled for now, Bundanon Chairman Jennifer Bott and CEO Rachel Kent have asked people to remain patient and that news regarding the event's future is on the horizon. "We thank you for your understanding. We will be in touch soon with a new date for the official opening to take place." Continue to visit https://www.bundanon.com.au for any updates surrounding the event.

