'Here we go again': How Shoalhaven residents are disaster-proofing their homes

Sandbag collection points have been hives of activity as Shoalhaven residents prepare for floods with rainfall continuing to lash the region. Shoalhaven State Emergency Service's units have seen an "unprecedented demand" for sandbags, but assure they are still available at the Nowra and St Georges Basin headquarters. Meantime, Woollamia residents spent Wednesday morning preparing their homes by digging their own drainage systems to aid the flow of water off their property and onto the road. It isn't the first time Maureen Noonan has dug her own drainage path, after experiencing floods around eight years ago. Maureen added neighbours have been busy sandbagging and putting precautions in place for their horses and cars. "We've been sandbagging in Edendale street," she said. "Neighbours horses and cars have been taken to higher land to other families properties as a precaution." Read more: Forecast for volatile storm drenching Illawarra, South Coast Shoalhaven councillor and Huskisson resident, Evan Christen, is watching water levels closely as his home is in a low-lying swamp area near Jervis Bay National park. Having also experienced floods, Cr Christen installed his own makeshift barrier around the home, where metal rails drop into grooves that are sealed by silicone. "We've been flooded before so I created those flood barriers as a method of protection," he said. "I've also dug drains around the house and built an earth mound across the lawn to direct water away from the house and towards the back of the lawn." Read more: NSW, Queensland flood updates: more rain, more deaths, more devastation Cr Christen also assisted residents with sandbagging their homes on Wednesday, and reported they are feeling nervous ahead of what's to come. "People are feeling quite tired and stressed about the uncertainty. After COVID and bushfires, it's kind of an 'here we go again' feeling," he said. Read more: Two dead in Lismore, Warragamba Dam spills Cr Christen urged motorists using Woollamia roads to exercise caution as driving at a high speed has caused waves of water to come close to people's homes. "There's there's quite a bit of flooding around Woollamia roads," he said. "Unfortunately, some four wheel drivers have taken to driving through the flooding fast and slow, testing out their vehicles. "People should be aware this creates big waves. And those waves have actually created problems for people's houses." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/c2544da5-3115-44b7-9801-7310cd1f45c5.jpg/r0_102_756_529_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg