news, latest-news,

Shoalhaven State Emergency Service (SES) teams have already responded to calls and handed out "hundreds and hundreds" of sandbags as residents are on standby for flooding. NSW SES zone commander Colin Malone said crews along the South Coast have responded to a number of calls from rescues to storm damage incidents. SES teams, along with NSW Police and NSW Ambulance, are attending the scene of a woman stuck in waters at Gerringong Creek Road. Mr Malone urges residents to stay clear of floodwaters as creeks and river systems rise. "We've had a couple of rescues in the Illawarra and down to Nowra this morning," he said. "We've had a situation where someone's fallen into a creek and I believe that all is well. It shows how easy things can go bad. "It's really important to push that message not to walk, drive or ride through those floodwaters. But please stay away from the floodwaters as appealing as it is to go and have a look." Read more: A flood watch issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for the South Coast remains in place, with the Shoalhaven River being opened to mitigate risk. Mr Malone said residents still must stay alert, but added the situation will differ from the situation in Northern NSW. "We're not concerned, but the flood watch is still in place. The low pressure system is currently sitting out offshore a little bit longer than what they thought it would originally," he said. "Our experience has shown us that these coastlines have a very different effect to what's happened in Northern NSW. "We still need to be alert to the fact that we could see some flooding on the Shoalhaven, Moruya and Bega River. But it's all the little creeks and river systems that we've already seen rise." Mr Malone said there has been an "unprecedented demand" for sandbags at local SES units but assured there are still plenty available. "We appreciate the level of interest from the community to self prepare," he said. "We've seen an unprecedented demand for sandbags over and above what we would normally see. I do believe that the community is a little bit spooked by what they've seen in Northern NSW. "We haven't run out of sandbags, we still have plenty." Nowra SES unit: 92 Albatross Road, Nowra St Georges Basin SES unit: 41 Tasman Road, St Georges Basin If you are unable to fill, pick-up or locate your bags to ensure the safety of your property, call 13 25 00. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/32ae63a8-3337-424f-a4fc-31f47d93c6da.jpg/r0_388_1078_997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg