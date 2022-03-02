news, latest-news,

Forest Road, Bolong Road, Quinns Lane and Hockeys Lane in the Shoalhaven are closed to traffic. Shoalhaven City Council closed Forest Road between the Princes Highway and Callala Beach Road to traffic on Tuesday evening (March 1) due to safety concerns for motorists. Roadwork is currently being carried out on numerous sections of Forest Road and the site is not expected to re-open until Friday, March 4. Traffic is being diverted onto Coonemia Road via Greenwell Point Road to Kalandar Street, however roadworks are also being conducted on Coonemia Road in two sections around the entrance to the Callala tip. Motorists travelling from Callala Beach, Callala Bay and Currarong are advised to expect delays and plan their journey ahead of time as the detour route is under construction. Read more: Motorists and residents who have contacted the South Coast Register in past days have described both roads as "dangerous". Also across the Shoalhaven, Moss Vale Road across Cambewarra Mountain has been reduced to one lane due to a landslip earlier in the week. Portable traffic lights are in place, so motorists can pass in one direction, but both directions of traffic are affected and expect delays. Water is also across the roads at a number of locations - Quinns Lane at South Nowra is closed, as is with Hockeys Lane at North Nowra due to water being over the causeway and Bolong Road at Bolong due to water over the road. Shoalhaven Council's Live Local Traffic guide also shows water over the road at Budgong, Worrigee Road at Worrigee and on the Princes Highway at Falls Creek near Gorindah Road. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/3a2eaff4-019a-4932-9644-bf641de3a14f.JPG/r0_39_591_373_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg