Council to open Shoalhaven River to mitigate flood risk

As an extreme weather system continues to dump torrential rain across NSW, council are undergoing works to open the Shoalhaven River and mitigate flood risk. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood warning for the South Coast on Tuesday, with the Shoalhaven River predicted to experience "moderate to major flooding". Shoalhaven City Council will open the river at the Tabourie Lake entrance and Shoalhaven Heads entrance through mechanical intervention. Read more: South Coast bracing for potential flooding this week The water level at Tabourie Lake, at 4pm on Tuesday, is below the trigger level of 1.30m ADH. In accordance with the Tabourie Lake Entrance Management Policy, and the forecasted rainfall, council will open the Tabourie Lake entrance to the sea Tuesday afternoon. The water level at Shoalhaven Heads is currently below the trigger levels. In accordance with the Shoalhaven River Entrance Management Policy, and with approval sought by NSW Crown Land, council is currently undertaking preparatory works with plans to open the Shoalhaven Heads entrance to the sea Wednesday morning. Preparatory works are being undertaken now as hazardous surf conditions are forecast. Council urged residents to stay clear of the work area and keep away from the edges of the dug channel and eroding banks following opening as these areas are very unstable and unsafe. Kiama MP Gareth Ward called on council to open the river earlier on Tuesday to protect at-risk homes. "Life and property come first," he said in a statement. Meantime, rainfall of around 150 to 250 mm is expected to hit Nowra on Wednesday, with winds expected to reach 125km/ph overnight. NSW SES Nowra Unit reported community members who wish to self-prepare can collect sandbags from their base at 92 Albatross Road, West Nowra. Call 132 500 to arrange pick up. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

