The South Coast and parts of the Southern Highlands are being warned to be prepared for a major weather event, with an East Coast Low predicted to impact the area. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall for large parts of the South Coast and on the Highlands, with an East Coast Low forming off the coast. The warning includes Metropolitan, Illawarra, South Coast and parts of Hunter, Central Tablelands and Southern Tablelands Forecast Districts and could bring flash flooding to some areas. The low is expected to impact the area from Tuesday night. Flood warnings have already been issued for a wide area including the Upper Nepean, Illawarra Coast, Shoalhaven River, St Georges Basin, Clyde River, Moruya and Deua River (minor to moderate flooding), Tuross River, Bega River (minor to moderate flooding), Towamba River and Queanbeyan and Molonglo Rivers (minor flooding). And authorities are pleading with motorists not to drive into flood waters. Read more: Terrifying footage from what is set to be the 'worst flood on record' The deepening low off the coast of northern NSW is expected to drift southward parallel to the coast on Tuesday and rapidly deepen in response to an amplifying upper trough and low. At this stage, the system is forecast to approach central and southeastern districts on Tuesday night or during Wednesday, however, uncertainty exists on its exact timing and where the most significant impacts will occur. Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast to develop over parts of the Metropolitan, Illawarra, South Coast and parts of Central Tablelands and Southern Tablelands Forecast Districts on either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Six-hourly rainfall totals between 80 and 120 millimetres are likely, most likely south of Gosford. Locally, intense rainfall leading to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is possible with thunderstorms with six-hourly rainfall totals in excess of 200 mm possible. Read more: Traffic diversions still in place after landslide at Moss Vale Road Damaging wind gusts with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h may develop in the warning area from Wednesday, most likely over the coast and elevated terrain. Locally destructive wind gusts with peak gusts in excess of 125 km/h are also possible. A severe thunderstorm warning will be issued if dangerous thunderstorms with intense rainfall or destructive wind gusts are detected. A separate severe weather warning for damaging surf and abnormally high tides is current for coastal areas south of Forster, while a flood watch and multiple flood warnings are current for parts of NSW, including Gosford, Sydney, Penrith, Parramatta, Wollongong, Nowra, Bowral, Campbelltown, Batemans Bay, Braidwood, Bega and Moruya Heads. The State Emergency Service advises that people should: * Move vehicles under cover or away from trees. * Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony. * Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences. Read more: Thousands homeless in northern NSW * Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall. * Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill. * Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water. * Keep clear of creeks and storm drains. * If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue. * Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. * After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides. * Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires. * For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500. The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued a marine wind warning for gales on Tuesday for the Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast and Illawarra Coast, with a strong wind warning for Sydney Enclosed Waters, Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast Gale warnings have also been issued for Wednesday for Sydney Enclosed Waters, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast. Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming on Tuesday and Wednesday on the Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast (Wednesday) . NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:

