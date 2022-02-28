news, latest-news,

THE State Emergency Service (SES) has issued a minor to moderate flood warning for large parts of the South Coast and Queanbeyan on Tuesday. The SES says a low pressure system will form off the northern NSW coast before moving towards central parts of the NSW Coast and deepening into an East Coast Low. That will bring with it heavy to torrential rain to the south of the low affecting Sydney, Illawarra and the South Coast from later on Tuesday. Read more: Catchments likely to be affected include the Upper Nepean, Illawarra Coast, Shoalhaven River, St Georges Basin, Clyde River, Moruya and Deua River(minor to moderate flooding), Tuross River, Bega River (minor to moderate flooding), Towamba River and Queanbeyan and Molonglo Rivers (minor flooding). The SES says heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding that could impact local roads, creeks and recreational areas. People in areas that may be impacted by flooding should prepare their properties and homes and - . Stay up to date with information. Listen to flood warnings and follow the advice on how to protect yourself, family and property. . Consider collecting essential items in a waterproof bag: food, water, warm clothes, medications, valuables, important documents, toys for children in case you need to leave. . Keep your pets close by, always know where they are. . Check on your family, friends and neighbors and share this information. Safety is your highest priority - Never drive, walk or play in flood waters. Marine Rescue NSW has also issued a warning to boat owners about the looming flood situation and what to do their craft to prepare and to cancel any plans of heading out on the water. For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/d6b057bb-7d4c-4eca-9c3f-f476b72484ad.jpg/r0_45_1039_632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg