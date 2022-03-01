newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Traffic diversions are still in place after a landslide at Moss Vale Road, with ongoing wet weather likely to be the cause. The landslide occurred around 3pm on Monday, between Barfield Road and Kangaroo Valley Road, near the Cambewarra Lookout Road. As at 9am Tuesday, roads remain closed in both directions. Emergency Services and Transport for NSW are attending the scene. Read more: South Coast Police establish strike force into South Nowra hit and run The NSW Transport Management Centre has urged drivers to use traffic diversions and plan ahead for their journey. Light vehicles are advised to use Kangaroo Valley Road via Berry, which is expected to add around 15 minutes travel time. Heavy vehicles longer than 7.5 metres or heavier than 12 tonne will need to use the Illawarra Highway and Princes Highway. This diversion will add around 90 minutes travel time. A NSW Transport Management Centre spokesperson said at this stage, there is no major build up of traffic. They said wet weather is likely to be the cause.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/4a72d97a-ddd5-49a1-a844-0616ca0b5889.PNG/r31_0_996_545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg