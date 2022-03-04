news, latest-news,

Residents caught an unfamiliar glimpse of blue sky Friday morning, with Shoalhaven River levels falling along Nowra and Terara. But the State Emergency Service Nowra (SES) unit confirmed the river is still experiencing minor flooding which is expected to impact low lying areas, roads and causeways. These areas include Shoalhaven Heads, Greenwell Point, Culburra to Orient Point, Bolong Road to Broughton Ck Bridge and Burrier Road. As at 10:15am Friday morning, the Shoalhaven River at Nowra (AHD) is currently at 2.46 metres and falling, with minor flooding. Read more: The river level is likely to fall below the minor flood level of 2.30 metres Friday afternoon. The Shoalhaven River at Terara is currently at 2.35 metres and falling, with minor flooding. The river level is also expected to drop below the minor flood level of 2.20 metres by the afternoon. A minor flood warning is also still in place for St Georges Basin, with river levels rising. As at 10:30am, the Bureau of Meterology (BoM) confirmed St Georges Basin at Sussex Inlet is currently at 0.94 metres and near its peak on the high tide with minor flooding. A minor peak of 0.9 metres is likely in the St Georges Basin at Sussex Inlet around 11am Friday and 11am Saturday on the high tide. Rain is expected to ease for Friday, with the BoM having predicted five to 10 mm of rainfall for the South Coast. It's expected to pick up over the weekend with eight to 20 mm predicted for Saturday and 20 to 45 mm for Sunday. Nowra SES urges residents in the areas likely to be impacted by flooding to: Farmers and businesses are encouraged to: For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call 000 immediately. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/aa39f67d-18a7-4961-a746-2a1a9ec4ca2b.jpg/r0_92_1125_728_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg