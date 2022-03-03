news, latest-news,

Bad weather won't rain on the parade of the South Coast LGBTQI+ community, who are gearing up to represent the region at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade this Saturday. Rain, hail or shine, parade organisers have announced the event will go ahead, with thousands expected to be in attendance at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Illawarra Shoalhaven Rainbow Alliance have been planning their float, props and choreography for months in preparation of the parade. And lucky for them - umbrellas are involved in their fabulous routine. "We'll have 30 to 40 people marching to some fun choreography with rainbow umbrellas. It's kind of fitting with how the weather is right now!" said Shoalhaven drag queen Lucy Furr. For Lucy Furr, marching in the parade is an opportunity to represent the South Coast in Australia's biggest celebration of queer people. "I push a whole bunch of LGBTQI+ events locally, and I'm excited to show that we exist here regionally," she said. "Being a small town boy, seeing Mardi Gras on television for the first time was like seeing Santa Claus in real life. "I saw these people were allowed to express themselves and be celebrated. Mardi Gras is important to me, because it's queer exposure in a safe zone." Co-founder of Queers Down South, a social meet up group for LGBTQI+ people, Brodie Gray, is equally thrilled to march and hopes to show regional youth it's okay to be themselves. "We want to show LGBTQI+ kids on the South Coast that we're proud of our queerness and they can be too, that they can find their family and their community right where they live," she said. "Living outside a major city has its challenges for queer people but by increasing our visibility, we can hopefully continue to break down prejudices and barriers in our communities. "Personally, as someone who grew up with a gay father and sister and attended many parades, Mardi Gras feels like a place and time we can be ourselves wholly and unapologetically." To livestream the parade on Saturday, March 5 from 6:30pm, visit: https://iview.abc.net.au/show/sydney-gay-and-lesbian-mardi-gras-2022 We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

