Nowra's Nikki Morris felt compelled to help those who have "lost everything" in the devastating Lismore floods. Her family are "wrapped up in the chaos" she says, with her Nowra-born sister Sarah Burt now living in the eastern suburb of Lismore, Goonellabah. Read more: Baby rescued as north NSW begins clean-up Nikki, a local preschool teacher, made a call for donations on Tuesday after speaking directly with Lismore residents and asking what it is they need the most - with clothing donations strictly off the cards. Since then, local businesses have offered their premises as drop off points, and have been inundated with donations. "We've been talking to people on the ground giving us the direct information of what they need," said Nikki. "Right now they're not needing clothes, and that's due to the fact they've got nowhere to put them, they've literally only got the clothes on their back." Thousands of homes in and around flood-hit Lismore are being searched for missing people, with fears the flood death toll of four could rise further. Nikki's sister Sarah is grateful to be safe, but has seen the devastation firsthand. Sarah has spent the last few days helping others at evacuation centres and said her brother-in-law's home is one of the many which have unfortunately gone under. "I met a family sitting out the front (of an evacuation centre) crying, because they don't have a bed for their son and the safest place for him to be is daycare," Sarah told the South Coast Register. Read more: Sikh volunteers handing out free meals in Lismore says the town survived a "tsunami" "My brother-in-law has lost everything. We're actually looking after their dog who was on the roof waiting to be rescued. "But even my family are living on rations because we've not been able to get anything ... not even be able to give our own baby milk. "It's pretty devastating but we're just waiting to assess the damage now." Nikki was blown away by the generosity of the Shoalhaven community and thanked those who have donated. "I've always been so grateful for the people of Shoalhaven," she said. "We've been through COVID, fires, floods and we've always come together. So I had no doubt that when I put that post up that we would get support, and of course, I've been inundated." Donations are being accepted until Thursday, March 10. A truck will deliver the donated items to Lismore when safe to do so. Read more: 'We'll march rain, hail or shine': Illawarra-South Coast set to storm Mardi Gras At this stage, the following items can be donated: Small items are asked to be donated to Inspired Hair Design at 77a North St, Nowra, with larger items to KD's Karz at 15 Quinn's Lane, South Nowra. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

