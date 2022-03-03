newsletters, editors-pick-list, weather, rain, flood, south coast, shoalhaven, eurobodalla, pictures

Severe weather is lashing the South Coast. Separate alerts for heavy rainfall and dangerous surf are active region-wide, along with a flood watch; communities are already being affected by the torrential rain and localised flooding. Today, Shoalhaven communities are bracing for flooding, workers have been forced to abandon their efforts to open the Shoalhaven River, READ MORE: Yesterday, a landslide blocked Princes Hwy at Kiama Bends, rescuers retrieved a woman from a Gerringong creek, and roads began to close acros the region. SES units around the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla are all systems go, responding to calls for assistance and distributing sandbags. In light of the chaotic conditions, emergency services are pleading with community members to stay out of floodwaters. For SES support call 132 500. In a life-threatening emergency call 000. Got photos of the wild weather at your place? Share them with our team: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

