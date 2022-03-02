South Coast braces for more intense winds and severe rainfall into next week

news, latest-news,

An East Cost low is anticipated to lash the South Coast today and over the coming week. A high pressure system near New Zealand has directed a strong easterly flow over NSW and the South Coast is expected to feel the full force of it over the next two days. East Cost Lows can be quite slow-moving, as a result the effects usually last much longer than normal low pressure systems or cold fronts. They usually involve gale or storm force winds and heavy widespread rain, very rough seas and prolonged heavy swells over coastal and ocean waters. The South Coast can expect continuous rain and thunderstorms as a result of the low on Thursday. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has predicted that things may only get worse as we head into the afternoon with the weather possibly getting more severe. Gusty winds will continue to blow southeasterly at a speed of 25 to 35km/h. Six separate hourly rainfalls are predicted to produce between 80 to 120 millimetres. Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous across the South Coast, with coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing strongly discouraged. Daytime maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 16 and 21 degrees. As we head later into the week the chance of rain will continue to be high staying in the chance range of 90 per cent. Winds are expected to ease off in the coming days, slowing to 15 to 20km/hr. The State Emergency Service advises that people should: Severe Weather warnings are issued daily and can be viewed on http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/forecasts/south.shtml

