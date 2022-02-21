newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Planning for Anzac Day 2022 in Nowra is in full swing. The Nowra RSL Sub-Branch intends to hold both its traditional dawn march and service at Greenwell Point and the daytime march and service in Nowra. And they invite the public to join them for the commemorative services on Monday, April 25. President Robert Grant said the decision to restrict Anzac Day commemorations in 2020 and 2021 were difficult knowing how popular they are in Nowra. "Organising the marches in particular in those years was problematic given we typically attract thousands of participants and observers," he said. Read more: "And the health restrictions in place at those times didn't allow for such large gatherings. "In any case, we didn't want to put people's health at risk especially given the advanced years of many marchers." Mr Grant said given the the reduction in health restrictions the organisation was planning for the full range of commemoration events. "In particular no longer needing to register participants individually and maintain outdoor social distancing are the key barriers that are no longer applicable at this time," he said. "Of course, given the nature of the pandemic we need to monitor any changes in restrictions that may come our way and adjust the events accordingly." For the dawn service at Greenwell Point, participants will assemble at the Greenwell Point Memorial Hall from 5.10am, march to Anzac Park at 5.25am, and then return to the memorial hall at the conclusion of the service. For the commemorative service at Nowra, participants will assemble at 10.10am in Junction Street, between Berry and Osborne streets, then march to the memorial gates at 10.30am, It is anticipated that the service will last about one hour, after which time the assembly will march eastward towards Shoalhaven Street where the parade will be dispersed. Of course, these Anzac Day events will be wholly dependent on the COVID rules and restrictions the NSW Government have in place at the time, and therefore is subject to change. The Nowra RSL Sub-Branch will also be selling commemorative items leading up to Anzac Day as it usually does. This fundraising activity generates the sub-branch's primary income which helps fund RSL DefenceCare and services provided by the fledgling Nowra Veterans Wellbeing Centre, providing direct assistance to veterans and their families who need help. "These funds also help the sub-branch to provide local services like advocacy for DVA claims, helping veterans with welfare problems, hospital visits, and funeral tributes to name a few," Mr Grant said. "The Nowra RSL Sub-Branch can't provide services without the help of our local community so the fundraising effort and commemorations are a way to maintain our community connection. "Typically, much of what we do is behind the scenes assistance for veterans and their families that doesn't attract much public attention, so Anzac Day and Remembrance Day are opportunities for us to remind people that local assistance is available."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/16fd2a39-de7c-4c6b-a9c9-589b1557fabc.jpg/r0_50_1023_628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg