news, latest-news,

A Nowra-based helicopter is doing its bit to help Tonga, the small island nation, which was devastated by a tsunami after the eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano on January 15. Operation Tonga Assist 22 is the Australian Defence Force's (ADF) contribution to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT)-led effort to support the Government of Tonga following the disaster. HMAS Adelaide arrived in the Tongan capital of Nuku'alofa on January 26 to deliver more than 250 pallets of humanitarian and disaster relief stores. Also onboard is a MRH-90 helicopter from 808 Squadron at HMAS Albatross. Read more: Embarked ADF and Republic of Fiji's Military Forces personnel are working side-by-side supporting clean-up efforts on the island of Atata. The personnel are clearing tsunami debris, remediating eroded beaches and making community buildings safe. HMAS Supply departed its homeport of Sydney on February 6 and has now arrived with more than half a million litres of fuel and humanitarian and disaster relief stores. The 173-metre long auxiliary oiler is designed to re-supply other ships and is available to help sustain vessels from partner nations delivering assistance to the Government of Tonga. The Nowra-based helo has undertaken a variety of operations, including airlifts of stores to assist in the clean up on Atata Island and vertical replenishment of stores from HMAS Supply. Air support to Operation Tonga Assist 22 has included air reconnaissance to assess damage using P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, while more than 119 tonnes of humanitarian and disaster relief stores have been delivered using C-17A Globemaster III and C-130J Hercules transport aircraft. But is hasn't all been plain sailing for HMAS Adelaide which experienced a power outage, with back-up power activated to restore essential systems. The power outage did not affected Australia's ability to support requests from the Government of Tonga to assist their recovery efforts. Do you have something to say about an issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the South Coast Register, and here for the Ulladulla Times.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/210963ba-9e85-4d85-95fb-f4558d7fb11b.jpg/r0_188_3600_2222_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg