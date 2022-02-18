newsletters, editors-pick-list,

SHOALHAVEN City Council staff are currently reviewing the expressions of interests (EOI) for the former Nowra Tourist Information Centre site. Council called for expressions of interest over the site of the former tourist information centre and Nowra-Bomaderry Leagues Club, just south of the southern Shoalhaven River crossing on the corner of the Princes Highway and Pleasant Way, in May last year (2021). A council spokesperson said staff have been reviewing the lodged EOIs, with the new council expected to be "briefed shortly" and a "report to go before council". Read more: " Council received a number of promising EOIs for the site," the spokesperson said. "Staff have been reviewing those expressions and seeking clarifications and additional information where required from proponents. "The new council will be briefed on the outcome of the EOI process shortly, prior to the matter being reported to council to enable a decision to be made on how to proceed." It was the second time in five years council has called for expressions over the 8112 square metre site, ideally located in a prominent position as the entrance to Nowra. The spokesperson said the delay in finalising the EOI process was due to the closing dates being close to the 2021 Local Government election. "The election period has had an impact on timing," the spokesperson said. The property, which council purchased many years ago as a strategic investment, was offered by Wollongong firm Martin Morris and Jones. A sign, erected at the property last May, boasted the chance to "create a vision with this gateway development site". Council's hugely successful Holiday Haven Tourist Parks division currently operates out of part of the building on site, while the other side, which is currently vacant has been occupied by various restaurants over the years, the most recent, a Thai restaurant. The property is zoned B4, for mixed use and is probably one of the most flexible zoning in council's LEP [Local Environmental Plan], which could allow for uses including residential development integrated with a range of retail, business and community developments. The site also boasts three street frontages. Council initially called for expressions of interest for the site in August 2016. Controversy erupted at the time that EOI went on display with questions of what would happen to the iconic Iroquois navy helicopter, commonly known as the "helicopter on a stick" if the site was sold and developed. Council then passed a motion the sale exclude the land on which the helicopter was located plus a reasonable curtilage and provision be made for the protection of Graham Lodge.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/8fbb9460-1a9a-45d7-8f39-7a065b73236a.jpg/r1_305_3249_2140_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg