newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Athletes will be coming from across Australia to participate in the South Coast Open Taekwondo Championships in Nowra, which will display some of the sports best talent the country has to offer. The championships will be held at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre, with competitors vying for medals and prize money. COVID-19 has been a major obstacle for Eclipse Taekwondo, and for 7th Dan Head Instructor and event organiser Dale Bryce, it's a welcome sight to see the event on the horizon. "COVID has taken its toll on Taekwondo community over the last three years. We have only been able to do two actual competitions in the last two years," he said. "We have some very excited teams coming from all over Australia to this event which is set to be nothing short of amazing and will be a spectacle of the sport here in our backyard." Mr Bryce and his team at Eclipse Taekwondo have run three tournaments in the past that have been hugely successful and with it being a few years since the last, Mr Bryce feels that this event is set to be nothing short of sensational. Mr Bryce has been involved in the sport for over 30 years and has had the opportunity to travel the world as part of the Australian team. Today his passion is seeing Eclipse Taekwondo thrive at South Nowra alongside Head Coach Tim Parks. "We have a great team around us that helps instill not only passion for the sport but provides positive morals and values through not only the sport of Taekwomdo but through our leadership program," he said. Mr Bryce truly believes that the sport has something that will appeal to everyone and encourages the community to turn out for the event. "Taekwondo is a high energy sport with fast kicks that makes for exciting viewing. Spectators can expect high energy high level competition," he said. "Anyone who has even a slight interest in martial arts should come down and check it out. It's only $10 to get in to watch and you won't be disappointed." Eclipse Taekwondo in Mr Bryce's words "has a great following and is a real family environment" they encourage anyone who is interested to reach out, the club has classes starting from four years old Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. "We call it our Eclipse Family and this family continues to grow every week." The weekend will be broken down into different events, with the Black Belt pool up first which will commence at 3pm on Saturday 5 and run into the evening. The Colour Belt Competition will begin at 8:30am on Sunday. For more information on the upcoming event and the club in general visit https://eclipsetkd.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/a2c9aa6a-94cb-448a-a59d-1e3a3e2fdb2f.jpg/r0_118_1442_933_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg