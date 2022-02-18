newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Legacy, we've all heard about it, and we know about the little badges that are sold once a year; but what actually is Legacy and what does it do? Legacy supports the widows, widowers, and children whose loved ones have served our country. The organisation provides services such as social and financial assistance, home visits, day trips, education support and holiday camps for Legacy Youth. It also supports veterans' children through its Legacy Child program. Read more: But the biggest aspect of its work is ensuring those left behind are cared for. Across the Shoalhaven, Nowra Legacy, which takes in the area from Berry in the north to Sussex Inlet in the south, looks after 227 widows, 12 children and four people with disabilities. And all that with just 23 Legatees [volunteers who undertake Legacy's work]. But they need your help - Legacy Nowra would love to hear from anyone who would like to volunteer for the organisation, and anyone can become a Legatee. As with many community organisations this will require the normal mandatory checks. Legacy receives no government funding. All its funds are raised in the local communities by volunteers [Legatees] and spent locally, supporting veteran's families, and maintaining its various welfare programs. The uniquely Australian organisation, Legacy will next year celebrate its 100th anniversary. Legacy was formed from the fundamental belief that veterans have a special obligation to the families of their comrades who gave their life or health in the defence of the nation. When Legacy was formed shortly after World War I, the organisation was predominantly looking after "young" widows and their children. Some 60,000 Australian service personnel were killed during the war and more than 150,000 wounded, many dying in the years immediately after the war. While the Returned Services League (RSL) looked after the veterans who had returned, there was nothing for the widows and the children of those killed. Thus, Legacy was born - starting in 1923 with the first branch opening in Hobart, by Lieutenant General (later Sir) Stan Savige, followed by Melbourne in 1924. The organisation quickly spread across the country. In 2022, while the organisation still looks after the contemporary current day widows and children, it also looks after widows and widowers from World War II and every conflict and peacekeeping effort in between. There are 45 clubs across Australia caring for 52,000 beneficiaries ranging in age from less than 12 months to many well over 100 and that includes more than 1800 children. Across the Wollongong and South Coast District, of which Nowra is part, more than 1000 people are supported. "Being a Legatee is a valuable role," said Nowra Legacy Chairman Allan Nolan. "We have a number of members who are former military personnel, and they see it as a way of looking after their mates, in particular their families, and giving back to their community. "But you don't have to have a military background - anyone can be a Legatee. It's all about wanting to support your community, helping those in need and give something back." Secretary James Morris agreed saying "being a Legatee is all about helping". "Being a Legatee is about reaching out to those in our community we are looking after," Mr Morris said. "It can be anything from a simple phone call once a week to check on them, to home visits, helping or guiding them in issues like pensions or entitlements or even down to some home maintenance or arranging for work to be undertaken. "Quite often it's a catch up - they enjoy the social interaction, and in many cases, it can overcome social isolation they can be experiencing, which can be a big issue." "They love to sit down have a cuppa and have a chat," Allan said. The Nowra Group was formed in 1947, operating from various rooms across the district before securing its current location and establishing a permanent office at 66 Bridge Road in Nowra, in 1994. Today the centre has a variety of functions - veterans and families can get help and advice with pensions etc, while the South Coast Veterans' Drop-In Centre has been operating for the past 13 years and is open on Thursdays from 9am-12noon. The War Widows Guild (meet the second Monday at 10.30am) and Laurel Club (meet the third Monday at 10.30am) also operate out of the Legacy House. "Just drop in, have a chat and have a cuppa," Allan said. The office is open, Monday and Tuesday 9am-2pm; Wednesday by appointment; and 9am-noon Thursday. It is closed Friday. The Legacy Group meeting is held on the first Monday of each month from 10am. Of course, the Nowra Group also takes part in the annual Legacy Badge Week (usually happens late August early September) each year, which is one of the organisation's major fundraising activities. For further information drop into the Nowra Legacy Office, or contact Legacy House on 4423 1795, or email nowralegacy@bigpond.com Do you have something to say about an issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the South Coast Register, and here for the Ulladulla Times.

