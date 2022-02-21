newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After two years of pandemic cancellations, the Shoalhaven Eisteddfod is returning to the spotlight. Entries are now being received for the 38th City of Shoalhaven Eisteddfod with a special focus on school events. Entries for all sections of the 2022 Eisteddfod will close on Tuesday, March 1. The Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre is the venue for three of the major school events to be held in May - June. These are the Schools' Dance, Schools' Choral and Schools' Verse Speaking sections which are three of many highlights of the eisteddfod. Read more: The Shoalhaven Eisteddfod provides a great opportunity for schools to showcase their achievements in vocal and instrumental music, dance and speech and drama. In addition to the experience of performing in the eisteddfod with other school groups, all Shoalhaven school entrants are considered for two special awards - The Helen Ring Award from Shoalhaven City Council Arts Board and the $1000 Schools Encouragement Award. School communities are encouraged to participate in the many school sections listed in the eisteddfod syllabus which can be accessed on the eisteddfod website: www.shoalhaveneisteddfod.org.au All schools have been sent an electronic copy of the syllabus. Individual, schools and community group entrants who would like a print copy of the syllabus can collect one from the Nowra City Library, Berry Music Centre and South Coast Music, Nowra. For further eisteddfod information check out the website or phone Mrs Frazier for school enquiries (0400 890 839) or secretary, Susanne O'Neill (0409 383 324). Other Eisteddfod News As we return to running the Shoalhaven Eisteddfod, the organising committee would like to acknowledge the contribution of Doug Aldred who passed away on January 29 this year. Doug was a committed, generous supporter of the eisteddfod having developed the software program that is used to run the eisteddfod and provided the technical support which enabled the eisteddfod sessions to run smoothly. The eisteddfod committee members deeply appreciate his contribution over the years of his involvement. The Shoalhaven Eisteddfod annual general meeting will be held on Monday, February 28 at 7.30pm in the Blue Gum Room of the Bomaderry Bowling Club, Meroo Road, Bomaderry. If you would like to learn more about the Shoalhaven Eisteddfod or find out how to be involved join members on Monday, February 28.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/b3f83bae-6d95-4a96-94ae-49ab6228e76c.JPG/r39_69_657_418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg