The 80th anniversary of the bombing of Darwin during World War II was marked in Nowra on Saturday (February 19). More than 20 people attended a special commemorative service at the Nowra War Cemetery hosted by the Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group. KPVCVBG chairman Rick Meehan led the service, which included a moving tribute by local member Darryl Kelly to two locals, nursing sisters Margaret de Mestre, a relative of the Terara de Mestres who was killed in the attack and Sr Lorraine Blow, of Berry who was badly injured. Both sisters were onboard the hospital ship AHS Manundra, anchored in Darwin Harbour on February 19, 1942 when the attack took place. Read more: The bombing of Manunda, a passenger ship that had been converted to a hospital ship in 1940, was part of the first Japanese air raid on Darwin, which saw eight ships sunk, 350 wounded and 243 killed. It was the first of 64 air raids over Darwin. Twelve members of the Manunda crew and hospital staff died, including Sr de Mestre, a descendent of Terara's Propser de Mestre and Sarah Melanie de Mestre who distinguished herself as a nurse in France and Flanders in World War I. Forty-seven others, including Sr Blow, the daughter of Alfred "Ernie" Blow who led the famous WW1 Waratah March, were wounded. Sr Blow suffered significant injuries, after being struck by shrapnel, which fractured her spine and perforated her abdomen. She was hospitalised for two years. Sr Blow was preparing her ward when... "There was a terrific blast which flew me off my feet into the air and down again"..., the bomb blast that wounded her, killed Sr de Mestre who was preparing her ward one deck below. Twenty-six-year-old Sr de Mestre was standing near a door and was hit in the back by a piece of shrapnel. She died two hours later and was the first Australian Imperial Force nurse to be killed in action on Australian soil. Sr Blow recovered and went on to be a familiar figure at Sydney's Prince Alfred Hospital, where for 11 years she was in charge of the casualty department. She died September 21, 1995 aged 88 years, a headstone marks her resting place at Gerringong Cemetery. Sr de Mestre was committed to the depths of Darwin Harbour. The short service was concluded by the laying of a number of wreaths including the Commanding Officer of HMAS Albatross, Captain Robyn Phillips, various local organisations and Ross Kirkby now a local resident, whose family was in Darwin at the time of the bombing. The service concluded with the reading of the Ode. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
The bombing of Manunda, a passenger ship that had been converted to a hospital ship in 1940, was part of the first Japanese air raid on Darwin, which saw eight ships sunk, 350 wounded and 243 killed.
LOCAL DARWIN BOMBING CONNECTION: Sister Lorraine Blow (left) and Sr Margaret de Mestre (centre) with Alyson Mills and Joan Somerville onboard the Australian Hospital Ship Manunda in 1941. Photo: Australian War Memorial
It was the first of 64 air raids over Darwin.
Twelve members of the Manunda crew and hospital staff died, including Sr de Mestre, a descendent of Terara's Propser de Mestre and Sarah Melanie de Mestre who distinguished herself as a nurse in France and Flanders in World War I.
Darryl Kelly remembers the Darwin bombing in World War Ii, 80 years on.
Forty-seven others, including Sr Blow, the daughter of Alfred "Ernie" Blow who led the famous WW1 Waratah March, were wounded.
Sr Blow suffered significant injuries, after being struck by shrapnel, which fractured her spine and perforated her abdomen.
+24
Nowra service marks 80th anniversary of the bombing of Darwin.
MORE GALLERIES
She was hospitalised for two years.
Sr Blow was preparing her ward when... "There was a terrific blast which flew me off my feet into the air and down again"..., the bomb blast that wounded her, killed Sr de Mestre who was preparing her ward one deck below.
Shoalhaven's connection with World War II bombing of Darwin through nursing sisters Margaret de Mestre and Lorraine Blow.
REMEMBRANCE: Spike Jones of the Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group laid a wreath at Saturday's commemorative service in Nowra.
Twenty-six-year-old Sr de Mestre was standing near a door and was hit in the back by a piece of shrapnel.
She died two hours later and was the first Australian Imperial Force nurse to be killed in action on Australian soil.
Sr Blow recovered and went on to be a familiar figure at Sydney's Prince Alfred Hospital, where for 11 years she was in charge of the casualty department.
She died September 21, 1995 aged 88 years, a headstone marks her resting place at Gerringong Cemetery.
Sr de Mestre was committed to the depths of Darwin Harbour.
The short service was concluded by the laying of a number of wreaths including the Commanding Officer of HMAS Albatross, Captain Robyn Phillips, various local organisations and Ross Kirkby now a local resident, whose family was in Darwin at the time of the bombing.
Wreath laying as part of the Nowra service to mark 80 years since the bombing of Darwin in World War II.
The service concluded with the reading of the Ode.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Did you know the South Coast Register is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Follow us
Ad blocker issue
Your ad blocker may be preventing you from
being able to log in or subscribe.