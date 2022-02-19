news, latest-news,

The 80th anniversary of the bombing of Darwin during World War II was marked in Nowra on Saturday (February 19). More than 20 people attended a special commemorative service at the Nowra War Cemetery hosted by the Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group. KPVCVBG chairman Rick Meehan led the service, which included a moving tribute by local member Darryl Kelly to two locals, nursing sisters Margaret de Mestre, a relative of the Terara de Mestres who was killed in the attack and Sr Lorraine Blow, of Berry who was badly injured. Both sisters were onboard the hospital ship AHS Manundra, anchored in Darwin Harbour on February 19, 1942 when the attack took place. Read more: The bombing of Manunda, a passenger ship that had been converted to a hospital ship in 1940, was part of the first Japanese air raid on Darwin, which saw eight ships sunk, 350 wounded and 243 killed. It was the first of 64 air raids over Darwin. Twelve members of the Manunda crew and hospital staff died, including Sr de Mestre, a descendent of Terara's Propser de Mestre and Sarah Melanie de Mestre who distinguished herself as a nurse in France and Flanders in World War I. Forty-seven others, including Sr Blow, the daughter of Alfred "Ernie" Blow who led the famous WW1 Waratah March, were wounded. Sr Blow suffered significant injuries, after being struck by shrapnel, which fractured her spine and perforated her abdomen. She was hospitalised for two years. Sr Blow was preparing her ward when... "There was a terrific blast which flew me off my feet into the air and down again"..., the bomb blast that wounded her, killed Sr de Mestre who was preparing her ward one deck below. Twenty-six-year-old Sr de Mestre was standing near a door and was hit in the back by a piece of shrapnel. She died two hours later and was the first Australian Imperial Force nurse to be killed in action on Australian soil. Sr Blow recovered and went on to be a familiar figure at Sydney's Prince Alfred Hospital, where for 11 years she was in charge of the casualty department. She died September 21, 1995 aged 88 years, a headstone marks her resting place at Gerringong Cemetery. Sr de Mestre was committed to the depths of Darwin Harbour. The short service was concluded by the laying of a number of wreaths including the Commanding Officer of HMAS Albatross, Captain Robyn Phillips, various local organisations and Ross Kirkby now a local resident, whose family was in Darwin at the time of the bombing. The service concluded with the reading of the Ode. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

