HMAS Creswell personnel part of Defence aged care support operation

The Australian Defence Force, including personnel from the Shoalhaven's HMAS Creswell, are providing clinical and non-clinical support to the aged care sector in partnership with the Department of Health's state network. In NSW 18 personnel are working in various aged care facilities, while in Victoria 50 personnel are taking part in the program, including a number of personnel from the Royal Australian Naval College and Maritime Skills Training Centre, HMAS Creswell, based at Jervis Bay. Read more: This arrangement is intended to help stabilise COVID-19 outbreaks, support workforce shortages in residential aged care facilities experiencing a significant outbreak, and supplement existing Commonwealth workforce surge measures. The personnel from HMAS Creswell are working in aged care facilities in Victoria. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
READY TO GO: Trainee Boatswains Mate, Able Seaman James Hopton, from Maritime Skills Training Centre HMAS Creswell, puts on personal protective equipment at an aged care facility in Victoria, prior to providing support to staff as part of Operation COVID-19 Assist. Photo: Jacqueline Forrester
HELP: Clinical Care Coordinator Chloe Shields (right) assists Trainee Boatswains Mate, Able Seaman Katie Hayward, from Maritime Skills Training Centre HMAS Creswell, to put on personal protective equipment at an aged care facility in Victoria. Photo: Jacqueline Forrester
