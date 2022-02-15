HMAS Creswell personnel part of Defence aged care support operation

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Australian Defence Force, including personnel from the Shoalhaven's HMAS Creswell, are providing clinical and non-clinical support to the aged care sector in partnership with the Department of Health's state network. In NSW 18 personnel are working in various aged care facilities, while in Victoria 50 personnel are taking part in the program, including a number of personnel from the Royal Australian Naval College and Maritime Skills Training Centre, HMAS Creswell, based at Jervis Bay. Read more: This arrangement is intended to help stabilise COVID-19 outbreaks, support workforce shortages in residential aged care facilities experiencing a significant outbreak, and supplement existing Commonwealth workforce surge measures. The personnel from HMAS Creswell are working in aged care facilities in Victoria.

