A male firefighter who suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning while fighting a house fire east of Nowra has been reported to be in a stable condition. Fellow Fire and Rescue NSW personnel and NSW Ambulance Paramedics performed lifesaving first aid on the man for 25 minutes before he was transported to Shoalhaven District Hospital by ambulance. He is reported to be in a stable condition. Read more: Emergency services were called to the fire in a Southern Cross Housing property at Antares Close, Nowra East just after 9.30am on February 15. Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Shoalhaven 440, Nowra 405 and Berry 224 all attended the scene fought the fire which it is believed started in the kitchen area at the rear of the house. The fire also spread into the roof area and the front of the home. In the midst of fighting the blaze the firefighter suffered the cardiac arrest, with a number of personnel performing first aid. The fire was extinguished and further checks on the property conducted, including looking for any possible asbestos materials. Multiple NSW Police and NSW Ambulance crews attended the scene, while an Endeavour Energy crew also disconnected the electrical supply to the property. The property suffered extensive damage due to the fire. A number residents who were in the property at the time of the fire managed to escape safely. Despite there being no suspicious circumstances around the blaze, NSW Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the fire. Detectives and forensic officers are examining the property to establish the cause of the fire. The Fire and Rescue NSW personnel involved in the incident are undertaking a debriefing. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/f2c52cad-b342-4706-bea1-384be861e772.JPG/r81_393_4032_2625_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg