Developers of a $25 million apartment complex near Moona Moona Creek are seeking council's approval to increase the number of units and modify the car park to the proposed building. The site, located at 4 Murdoch Street, Huskisson, will include 38 units instead of 32 after amendments were lodged with Shoalhaven City Council last week. According to the plans, the complex will be made up of eight three-bedroom units and 30 two-bedroom units. While the number of units has increased, the complex will not extend beyond the pre-approved development site. Sue Tolley, a local resident and member of Our Future Shoalhaven (OFS) community group, said she was "surprised" to see an increase in units after meeting with the developers last year. "We really stressed that we would like to see a much smaller development in such a delicate area," she said. "We were surprised to see it bigger in terms of numbers, but it actually isn't a bigger construction. The number of two-bedroom units has increased and the number of three-bedroom units have been reduced." Read more: Our Future Shoalhaven fights Moona Moona Creek development The three-story units will be contained in two wings. The number of car parks has been reduced from 64 to 45, and will now be above ground instead of underground. It will also include 36 bike parking spaces and two motorbike spaces. "Not having an underground basement car park was one of the things we asked for due to it being a flood-prone area," said Ms Tolley. "But we are questioning how (Shoalhaven City) Council will agree to reducing the number of car spaces when in reality, life and tourism shows us, people come down to Jervis Bay in more than one car. "45 spaces may not be sufficient for a block of units with 38. The consequences of not having enough car parking in the experience of locals is that the streets get parked out instead." Read more: Seven-year-old hailed a hero for saving family from Bomaderry house fire A children's playground has also been removed from the application. The amount of native vegetation loss will remain the same, which includes the approved removal of 17 hollow bearing trees. The site, which is approximately 33 metres from Moona Moona Creek, still raises similar environmental concerns for the OFS group that were raised last year. Their main concerns include the potential risk posed to protected fish habitat and the harm that acid sulphate soil runoff could have on the nearby fragile mangroves, which are key to Jervis Bay's famous white sands and clear waters. The "zombie DA" was approved by Shoalhaven City Council in 2011, and OFS believed it would not be approved today due to being between a national park and a marine sanctuary waterway. The applicant's modification documents said the complex's new design is "more environmentally friendly" compared to the existing site, with updated ecological assessment reviews undertaken. "The new design...includes the green walls with harvested rainwater irrigation, the green roof proposed, extensive reliance of the development on solar power generation, the absence of gas heating in the development and rainwater harvesting for the garden watering system," modification reports said. "With respect to the provisions of this legislation this assessment states that there are no critically endangered species of communities, or vulnerable species recorded on the site." Land clearing for the development started in October 2021. A Huskisson Woollamia Village Voice meeting will be held 7pm Monday at the Huskisson Community centre in Dent St, where the development modifications will be discussed. The applicants were contacted for comment but did not respond before publication. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/37fadb4c-6338-4b1e-b3f5-8cb74115ae02.jpg/r70_0_1980_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg