When you hear the name Robbie Maddison it conjures up images of him doing amazing things on a motorbike. He's jumped the longest, up, over and across a variety of objects - even ridden a motorbike on water and more recently he's even jumped out of an aircraft on a motorbike - yes a motorbike. One of the early stars of the legendary Crusty Demons Shows and then the X Games, he's even raced bikes and motorcars. Of course, along the way the world renowned stuntman, universally known as 'Maddo', has even featured in a couple of major movies, being a stunt double for Vin Diesel in xXx movie, The Return of Xander Cage, and even Daniel Craig in the James Bond franchise Skyfall. In 2015, he took his bike to the waves at Teahupoo in Tahiti, in a stunt labelled Robbie Maddison's Pipe Dream before bringing his water riding skills back to Australia, riding his KTM 450 1.7 kilometres up the Yarra River in Melbourne, reaching an average speed of about 70km/h. Read more: This Sunday (February 20) Maddo will perform another world first and this time he won't be on two wheels, but he will be battling it out on four wheels, in of all things a demolition derby, right here in the Shoalhaven at the Nowra Speedway. Maddo's return to the Shoalhaven from his US homebase will see him compete in the demolition derby as part of the two-day Australian Motocross Invitational and Monster Truck Madness Event. The two-thrill packed days of action (Saturday and Sunday, February 19-20) motorsport spectacular will feature Australia's best professional motocross riders competing for $20,000 prizemoney. The action will be held at the Nowra Speedway complex, just off Albatross Road at Nowra, from 5-8pm on Saturday and Juniors on Sunday from noon to 3pm. Fans will also witness Monster Truck Madness along with additional entertainment featuring freestyle motocross on Saturday plus a demolition derby on Sunday, where Maddo will buckle in for one of his roughest-ever riders. Maddison, who has not returned to Australia since wowing the crowds in Wollongong riding his motorbike across the Wollongong Harbour in November 2019 with guest passengers such as three-times World Superbike Champion Troy Bayliss, due to Covid 19, is also using the trip as the perfect opportunity to see friends and family. "Stoked to be back on the South Coast," Maddison said. "I'll be doing the demo derby on Sunday going complete NUTS in the thing. "I can't wait. You want destruction? I will deliver." Robbie has done more major stunts to list in his ever-growing list of world's firsts, but this will be his first demolition derby. He's done stunts on land, water and sky in the past but participating in a demolition derby where the winner is determined by the last car to keep driving after continuously smashing into other cars is going to be carnage. When the helmet goes on, it's showtime and he will be out to win. Tickets are limited to the Saturday and Sunday event to allow crowd great space, tickets are expected to sell out. Tickets via MAPevents.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/85064e4b-b86b-400b-b0c7-b7954a736f38.jpg/r0_672_3024_2381_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg