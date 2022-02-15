newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Hundreds of Shoalhaven nurses and midwives walked off the job on Tuesday, despite a last-ditch attempt by the Industrial Relations Commission to prevent statewide strikes. Shoalhaven Hospital and Milton Ulladulla Hospital saw members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) walk out as they joined the statewide strike over patient to nurse ratios, pay and working conditions. The strikes are in defiance of an 11th hour ruling by the state's Industrial Relations Commission which on Monday ordered the NSWNMA to refrain from any industrial action. Secretary of NSWNMA Shoalhaven Hospital branch Michael Clarke said the focus of the 24 hour stoppage was to demand improved conditions so staff could deliver better patient care. "Nurses and midwives are concerned about patient care," he said. "The main focus of the rally is to push for statewide shift by shift nurse-to-patient ratios in every ward and department in the hospital." Nurse at the Shoalhaven Hospital, Tod Adams, who works six days per week said staff are being "stretched beyond their limit" with many local nurses working overtime. "We receive eight to 10 texts per day offering multiple shifts and overtime," she said. "It's common that people will work 16 hour days and six to seven day weeks. People are getting burnt out and patient safety is at risk when the nursing staff are that fatigued." The NSWNMA is calling on Premier Dominic Perrottet to bring in staff-to-patient ratios similar to those in Victoria and Queensland. Health Minister Brad Hazzard met with the union on Monday in an attempt to avert the action over nurse-to-patient ratios and pay and says he's disappointed by the strike is proceeding. Mr Clarke said Tuesday's rally would not be the last fight for adequate ratios and that the union has pushed for them for more than 10 years. "Mr. Hazzard scoffed at our suggestion that we should implement ratios," he said. "We're hopeful but we're a little bit cynical at the same time. We hope this changes with these rallies. "Prior to the pandemic at the Shoalhaven Hospital, we've had chronic staffing issues. Mandated and legally enforced ratios will go a long way to address this issue." A fair pay rise, above the 2.5 per cent offered by the government, is also being called for in the statewide strikes. Shoalhaven nurses also demanded improved staff retention strategies from the local health district. The NSWNMA crowd at the Shoalhaven Hospital were joined by South Coast Labour Council, Unions Shoalhaven and Teacher's Federation members in support of the strike. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/9e23c6dc-36c6-4c6c-b47b-f8302a663a49.JPG/r0_180_4608_2784_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg