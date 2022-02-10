newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Shoalhaven nurses who feel "undervalued" and "underpaid" will be among the thousands who walk off the job next week as part of statewide strikes. The industrial action scheduled for Tuesday is organised by the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) - a union which represents 48,000 nurses in NSW public hospitals - and will be the first of this scale in the NSW sector since July 2013. The strikes on February 15 will see hospital staff across the state strike for up to 24 hours. Read more: Protect trans children, pleads Bomaderry mother Shoalhaven NSWNMA branch president, Michael Clarke, said ongoing issues exacerbated by Omicron pushed the union's local membership to vote in favour of the stoppage. "Over the last three years, the membership feels as though they're undervalued, underappreciated, under resourced, underpaid," he said. "All those problems have been exacerbated with Omicron wave." One of the union's primary asks is that the government combat understaffing by implementing nursing and midwifery staffing ratios. A fair pay rise, above the 2.5 per cent offered by the government, is also being called for. "Some of the other issues we've been looking at his effective recruitment and retention strategies for Shoalhaven hospital," said Mr Clarke. "We're also asking for dedicated and educated workforce to be paid appropriately. "And of course, we're looking to have the association's ratios campaign implemented and rolled out throughout the state to ensure that patients receive safe and appropriate nursing care." Local nurses also rallied for these changes last November. Read more: Nowra's newest independent living village gets the thumbs up Mr Clarke said all members who intend to take industrial action on Tuesday will consult with managers to ensure there is "life preserving staffing in all wards and departments in the hospital". NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Wednesday that patient ratios being called for by the union aren't effective. "The advice that I've received is that there is substantive challenges to that and it hasn't actually worked so well in other states," he said. He called on the union to work through the issues without industrial action. "What I want is reasonable, robust discussions to get outcomes," he said. "Let's not play politics. We don't want to get back to the old union games." However, NSW Nurses and Midwives Association General Secretary Brett Holmes said on Wednesday the union has sought to meet with the premier, but has been told he is too busy. "We don't recommend industrial action lightly, especially when a pandemic is still underway, but the status quo can't continue," Mr Holmes said. The Shoalhaven rally will see staff flock to Shoalhaven Hospital on Tuesday, February 15. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/b5e2b4ec-9e2c-438f-acb1-20b423435349.jpg/r10_735_4022_3002_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg