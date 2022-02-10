newsletters, editors-pick-list,

NOWRA's newest independent living village, Uniting NSW. ACT Symons House, welcomed its first residents in November last year. Anyone driving down Osborne Street, just a block back from Nowra CBD, would have noticed the new 30 apartment four level complex. The complex which is within easy walking distance of the the heart of Nowra, with shops, coffee shops and other facilities, has proven a hit with its new residents, who according to manager Ali Worrell have already formed a "close-knit community." Read more: "It has been amazing to see actually," Ms Worrell said. "They have already formed their own little community." The apartments are a mix of single and two-bedrooms, with only six remaining for sale. "We only have six units remaining so we are nearly full," Ms Worrell said. "It is a beautiful complex and our residents are fantastic, they are all getting on and have created their own community. "They are coming together and stage a lot of activities in the complex's large community area." The residents have already created a "Happy Hour" once a week, there is an active craft group and other combined events have been staged including an Australia Day barbecue. There is also a community garden, with resident John Carney leading the work, and proving to be a "real green thumb", providing a wide variety of fresh vegetables for residents, who through a small donation allows new plants to be purchased. "The units are gorgeous and the residents are certainly making them into their homes," Ms Worrell said. "I think our female residents in particular are enjoying how close everything is." The upper floors of the complex boast stunning views to the north taking in Cambewarra Mountain and the Shoalhaven River, through to views to the east over the Nowra township and further afield the Shoalhaven floodplain Uniting has a legacy of caring in the Shoalhaven for more than 50 years and includes the adjacent Osborne House complex as well as independent living Manning and Leigh Houses. The new complex is called Symons House, named after Nowra woman Vera Symons, who was part of the committee that oversaw the establishment of Manning and Leigh Houses. She was also part of the committee that originally purchased the two properties on which the new complex has been constructed. "She was a real advocate for Uniting and getting things running and helping our elderly community within Nowra," Ms Worrell said. John and Marlene Smith were among the first residents to move into the complex and both agree "it's the best thing they have done." "I didn't want to move from our Bomaderry home," John said. "Marlene was keen on the idea and as usual she was right - it has been the best thing we have done," he said. "It's just so close to everything," Marlene said "and the units themselves are just lovely." "Marlene wanted to be able to be close enough to walk down the street and get a coffee," John laughed. "I was happy where we were living, what we were doing, but now I'm so glad we've done it. "We have found a wonderful new lifestyle, it's really good, we've got a great bunch of residents, we hold our own functions - the community is really enjoying themselves." "It is working out very well, we're enjoying it immensely," Marlene said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/f0fa8cf0-4d9d-43db-836b-18a4fbc5bd97.JPG/r128_269_3824_2357_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg