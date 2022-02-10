news, latest-news,

Plans to expand the Marine Rescue Jervis Bay unit will improve volunteers' capacity to respond to an increased number of calls. A new radio room, search and rescue centre and training room will be added to the base at Voyager Park, Huskisson as part of a proposal lodged with Shoalhaven City Council. The plans also include improved office facilities, increased storage and a lift to improve access for people with disability. Read more: Nowra Relay for Life committee makes tough call A spokesperson for Marine Rescue said the Jervis Bay unit is one of the busiest in the state, with its 83 members undertaking 16 rescues in January alone. Jervis Bay unit commander, Tony Dagger, said the upgrades are needed after a record number of assists over the summer period. "During December, we were getting two call outs almost every day," he said. "We had a huge increase in radio traffic. "As COVID restrictions were being relaxed, more people couldn't go overseas, there were many more boaters spending their time in Jervis Bay. "The works will enable us to continue responding to this growth. Boat traffic is going to increase and so is radio traffic. "Having a small radio room where we can only get two operators in just isn't sufficient." Read more: Protect trans children, pleads Bomaderry mother The Marine Rescue NSW spokesperson said the new technologies will also enable volunteers to collaborate improve with other emergency services. "This (upgrades) will enable members to better collaborate with local emergency services agencies including NSW Police, NSW Maritime, NSW Rural Fire Service and the Australian Defence Force in providing lifesaving emergency services to the local boating community and transiting vessels," the spokesperson said. "The building extensions will both increase the unit's capacity to deliver emergency services through the addition of new technologies." Marine Rescue has occupied the premises since 2008, which is leased from Shoalhaven City Council. The proposal involves works to the ground and first floor of the building to improve its functionality and amenity. Demolition will occur to selected internal walls and parts of the building's exterior. Read more: South Coast All Stars set to take the field in Nowra At the ground floor, demolition will occur to selected internal walls between the separate meeting and training rooms to create a larger space. Construction is expected to cost $562,980. The plans outline views from The Huskisson Hotel and Club Jervis Bay may be impacted by the proposed development's extensions, with no other properties likely to be affected. "Based on the size of the proposed addition to the Marine Rescue base, the level of the new roof extension in comparison to the main parts of the hotel building, and the significant panoramic views that are enjoyed from the hotel, it is considered the extent of view loss from the hotel will be negligible," the report said.

