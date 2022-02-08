news, latest-news,

Nowra is set for a huge weekend with Rugby Park playing host to the South Coast Group 7 Rugby League Indigenous All Stars vs Group 7 All Stars double header this Saturday. The South Coast Group 7 Rugby League has established a reputation as one of the premier competitions in NSW Rugby League boasting a league with a number of skilled and established players. This weekend's All-Star game is set to be a major match. With both teams having strong sides, it may well be a game that goes down to the wire. Not only will this weekend's game provide entertainment for the community, but it'll also be an important event that acknowledges and celebrates the First Nation population of the region. Group 7 All Star's Nathan Ford said: "It's a great start to the year and a great way to get people back playing footy...To have a day celebrating Indigenous culture and being able to play in the event will mean a lot." READ MORE: For Indigneous All-Star Buddy Braddick the opportunity to play in the match is incredibly significant. "It's always a great honour to play for your people and ... I think we are all just super proud to be playing for our team, for the Indigenous All-Stars," he said. Mr Braddick, who grew up in Nowra, says his family is "super pumped" and "so proud" of his achievement. He added his local upbringing may give his side a home-field advantage. "We'll get a large turn out for sure...I'm confident we'll knock it on the head," said Mr Braddick. Nathan Ford acknowledged that the environment might favour the other side. "I think it will be a bit of a hostile reception down there in Nowra. Going up against the Indigenous side I think they will have a large amount of support down there." Both Braddick and Ford are excited to start the year off with a game as big as this weekend's event. When asked about what excites them the most in regards to the match, both mentioned the "young guns" that would be making their debuts. "There's a lot of first timers with a lot to prove," said Mr Braddick. "It's great to have a proper trial out there. It gives the young guys a proper chance to put themselves out there to make the next side and for us older blokes it gives us a chance to test ourselves," said Mr Ford. The Indigenous side will wear jerseys by Shane Snelson Aborginal Arts who's carefully crafted design aims to respectfully capture the culture and community of the region. The double header of Rugby League will kick off at 1pm with Women's League Tag and the Men's Open Age Tackle starting at 3pm at Rugby Park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/4c931413-851d-4e47-b553-3c22784144cf.jpg/r0_219_5472_3311_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg