newsletters, editors-pick-list,

"Outstanding!" That's how Nowra Show president Mark Stewart described the 145th Nowra Show at the weekend. "The whole weekend was just outstanding," he said. "The weather was superb over the two days, the show was fantastic and it was great to see so many locals come out and either compete or support the show." Read more: In fact, while the final numbers are still being calculated it is believed the show's gate takings could be one of the biggest on records. "There was a massive crowd both Friday and Saturday nights," Mr Stewart said. "It was right up there with the year Robbie Maddison first put on his incredible motocross shows. "Massive crowds and I think they all had a good time." Mr Stewart said he thinks the community, which has had so many events cancelled over the past two years due to COVID, was desperate to attend a local community event. "We were proud to be able to put on such a successful event, despite of what is happening around the area with COVID," he said. "It was fantastic to see so many people turn up and enjoying it. It was something special for the community. "I suppose as hard as it has been over the past two years I guess it shows if you put something on people will come." While the rodeo might have been on of the highlights on Friday, night, Mr Stewart said definitely the biggest cheers of the weekend was for the demolition derby on Saturday evening. "That was massive," he said. "When race caller Chance Hanlon asked if the crowd was ready the response was incredible. "It was massive and so loud. And the drivers competing certainly didn't let anyone down, the action was on from the start with some incredible hits." The (ARD) Australian Ramp Design Freestyle Moto X shows also had everyone on the edge of their seats. Across the showground over the two days there was something for everyone - the cattle shows, both dairy and beef, were well supported, record numbers in the horse sections, which included the inaugural running of the Terry Bennett Memorial Open Flag Race. A strong woodchopping program over the two days kept everyone entertained as did the various Rural Fire Service demonstrations. Local historian Alan Clark also released another of his incredible books through the Shoalhaven Historical Society, On This Day In The Shoalhaven which features a fascinating collection of historical events from the region dating back to 1811. For every day of the year, the book features between two to three separate events of history that have taken place over the last 200 years. The pavilion had a good number of quality entries, while the various entertainment throughout the two days from the Shoalhaven Community Choir, who sang up a storm, lovely performances by the Nowra Town Band and the Shoalhaven City Pipe and Drums through to various other local entertainers were superb. The camel racing on Saturday night also proved popular, with a number of heats leading up to a thrilling final which was won by Maddi Brighton, onboard Pete. Club Havoc, the Australian Medieval Combat, certainly made their presence felt in the, at times, confronting action as competitors, dressed in medieval gear went at it with swords etc. The latest in farm machinery was on display at the Added Area, local manufacturers were also showing off their wears, while the animal nursery was as popular as ever. And of course there were the obligatory sideshows from the clown, through to dodgems and the more adventurous rides from others. The show concluded with a stunning fireworks display. Mr Stewart paid credit to the "small but hard working" Nowra Show Society committee. "The show is not just a two-day event, our volunteers work all year round," he said. "The actual two days of the show is the culmination of months of work and meetings. "For every one of them it's their passion - they are invested in the whole show as well as their individual sections and it all comes together. "We can't thank all our volunteers enough - who do all the planning to ensure it all runs smoothly. "And to see it all come together this year when so many businesses have been doing it tough with lack of staff etc due to COVID was fantastic. "We must also thank all the wonderful sponsors who stuck by the show society and continue to support the Nowra Show. "I think that ongoing support shows the confidence the community has in the show society to be able to produce an event." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/d1b908e0-bad2-45e7-80a1-1179b19e71ee.JPG/r1_177_3454_2128_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg