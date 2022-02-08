newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After two consecutive years of washed out cancellations, Nowra's Shoalhaven City Turf Club (SCTC) is set to host its first heat of the South East Region Country Championships this weekend. For CEO Paul Weekes, it's been a long journey to this point. "The last two years have been super disappointing. We were all dressed up with nowhere to go," he said. "It's a really coveted thing for a club to get a heat of the series. This is our first opportunity to host it and it should be a really big day. I'm very excited." The Country Championships were created to support and promote NSW racing in country areas and consists of seven races, each held at a club representing one racing region within the state. "It's such a great event to be able to hold as it gives country owners and participants a real boost by being able to compete for significant prize money and then an opportunity to go onto an even better race," said Mr Weekes. Every one of the seven heats within the competition will be worth $150,000 in prize money, with each horse having to be under the care of a country trainer within the given region. The first and second in the race will qualify for the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships final to be held at Royal Randwick in Sydney on April 2. Last year, local trainer Terry Robinson won the heat and then went on to win the final at Randwick. "It would be amazing to see a local victory again, especially on our home turf," said Mr Weekes. The team at the Shoalhaven City Turf Club's Archer Raceway have been working hard for many years to make the club look its absolute best and Mr Weekes can't wait for people to see it. "We've all put a lot of hard work in...I'm really excited for people that haven't been out in a while or who've never seen it, to see the show we can put on," he said. The club will provide a variety of different entertainment such as Fashions on the Field, kids activities, a DJ and a Oyster and Champagne bar to name a few. Even if the racing is not enough, the club is trying to ensure there is something that will appeal to everyone. "We are trying to make it a day of entertainment for the whole community," said Mr Weekes. Gates will open for the races at 11:30am on Sunday, February 13.

