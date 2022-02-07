newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The 2022 Nowra Show proved to be an emotional time for the Bennett family. For the first time the Terry Bennett Memorial Open Flag Race was staged. One of the highlights of the sporting events was the awarding of the inaugural Terry Bennett Memorial Open Flag Race buckle. Affectionately known as "Buster", Terry was a stalwart of the local show, especially loving the sporting events. Read more: He sadly passed away last year. Terry's favourite event in the sporting was the open flag race, where competitors ride around five standing poles at varying distances, retrieving a flag from the top of each pole before returning and putting in a bucket, before working their way through the remaining poles to complete he course. The inaugural event attracted a field of 25 entries, including three of Terry's daughters, Emily, Naomi and Ellen, son-in-law Scott Robinson and four of his grandchildren Wyatt, Logan, Harrison and Edward. Proud mother and grandmother, Maureen Bennett watched from the sidelines before proudly making the presentation of the stunning belt buckle and memorial trophy to the eventual winner. After a number of heats the final was whittled down to the three fastest competitors, with just two seconds separating the finalists, Murray Fox on Basil, Michael Green, on Heller and Ally Mathie on Shynton. The final was a thrilling affair, with all three riders improving their heat times by more than two seconds in the final. Michael Green claimed the win in the slick time of 36.32, ahead of Murray Fox (38.07) and Ally Mathie (41.6 which included a five second penalty for touching one of her poles). The Bennett family gathered together in the Nowra Showground to make the presentation of a beautiful belt buckle and memorial shield to winner Michael Scott, who said it was a "thrill" to win the inaugural event. "I remember competing against Terry, your father and grandfather on many occasions over the years," the proud winner said. "It means a great deal to me and is wonderful to see Terry commemorated with a memorial event." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/0974b7a9-2b57-467c-aabc-244980585307.JPG/r200_230_3310_1987_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg