newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The hard work and talent of two Shoalhaven HSC graduates has paid off after being selected for the 2022 ARTEXPRESS exhibition. ARTEXPRESS, running from February 3 to April 25, showcases outstanding works of art created by NSW students for the HSC Visual Arts examination in 2021. The artwork of only 43 young artists was selected for the 39th annual ARTEXPRESS, from 8440 student works submitted by government and non-government schools from across metropolitan and regional NSW. Proud Wiradjuri and Kamilaroi woman Lily Thomas-McKnight was thrilled to have her work that explores connections to her identity and culture selected for the Gallery of NSW exhibition. Read more: Nowra's Emma Harrison returns home to deliver The Rivoli Her series of seven charcoal portraits, Ngadhi Mingaan Ngiyawaygunhanha (Always be my Sister), is a powerful nod to the women close to her from Wiradjuri, Yuin and Kamilaroi tribes. "These are family and people I know personally. I thought I would do a whole bunch of portraits to show how everyone's connected, even if they're not related or from the same mob," said the St Johns The Evangelist Catholic High School graduate. "I've never had this much recognition before on my artwork and you don't see a lot of Indigenous work in ARTEXPRESS. Based on statistics, a lot of Indigenous kids don't make it through high school, so I'm feeling pretty proud of myself." Lily also included seven woven baskets into her work and incorporated materials from the South Coast to celebrate the longstanding practice that connects Aboriginal women. This body of work was the first time she engaged in the practice of weaving. "My work is about keeping culture and tradition alive, especially with including the baskets," said Lily. "I wasn't going to include them, but my aunt does workshops in Sydney of how to make them. I attended one and really liked it. "I made the baskets with my mum and included them to show the importance of communal tradition within Aboriginal culture. Weaving is a practice and you socialise while doing it and that's how stories and knowledge are passed down from Elders." Nowra Christian School graduate, Lincoln Davie, also chose to explore themes of identity in his series of portraits titled Adoration of Adolescence that delves into the psyche of young people. Using photographs he took of his peers as a reference, Lincoln took soft pastel to black paper to capture the "highs and lows" felt by those around him. "It's basically portraits of the emotions I saw within my year group," he said. "It was to do with the highs and lows I saw. There's one image that of a classmate laughing which is more casual. Whereas in another one, I got them to sit down for me and it was a bit more intimate and sad." Both students agreed it was a "shock" to be selected for the HSC ARTEXPRESS after a challenging two years of schooling due to the pandemic. "It was a shock to get in, but I was really happy about it," said Lincoln. "Especially with COVID, it felt like my hard work paid off," said Lily. South Coast MP Shelley Hancock congratulated the students and said it is a fantastic opportunity for their talents to be shared with the broader community. "Our local young people should be so proud of what they have achieved - not only completing the HSC in a year like no other, but producing work of such high quality," said Mrs Hancock. "To see their work up on display should fill them with pride and confidence - it is no small feat to be included in an HSC Showcase." ARTEXPRESS is now on at the Art Gallery of NSW. For more information or to make a booking, visit: https://educationstandards.nsw.edu.au/wps/portal/nesa/about/events/hsc-showcases-and-events The ARTEXPRESS Virtual 2020 exhibition can be accessed at: https://artexpress.artsunit.nsw.edu.au/. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/ffdf877e-94b8-4fe3-8455-a00b6e1537a7.png/r18_84_1000_639_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg