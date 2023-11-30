National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) are asking the public to come forward if they have any information regarding bird deaths at a Terara property.
NPWS became aware of the deaths of a number of corellas on November 21 after a resident posted a photo on social media of dead corellas in a paddock and hanging from a pole.
An investigation was started by NPWS into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
In a recent update, a NPWS spokesperson said more information from the public is needed and they are encouraging people to come forward.
"NPWS is progressing enquiries into this matter," the spokesperson said.
Despite images of the dead birds on social media, NPWS said they are unable to provide details on how many dead birds were discovered.
The little corella (cacatua sanguinea) and the long billed corella (cacatua tenuirosris) are protected species and a permit is required from NPWS before any reduction can be undertaken.
If corellas are causing destruction to crops, residents are encouraged to contact the NSW Department of Environment, Heritage and National Parks and Wildlife Service. Contact information can be found on their website.
More information can be found on the Australian Feral Management services website.
Anyone who has information regarding the death of corellas at Terara is urged to contact the NPWS Shoalhaven Office at npws.shoalhaven@environment.nsw.gov.au or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
