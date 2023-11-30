South Coast Register
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Canberra Times

National Parks and Wildlife Service appeal for more information following bird deaths at Terara

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
November 30 2023 - 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NPWS are seeking more information regarding the death of corellas at Terara. Picture by Kathy Sharpe
NPWS are seeking more information regarding the death of corellas at Terara. Picture by Kathy Sharpe

National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) are asking the public to come forward if they have any information regarding bird deaths at a Terara property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.