A number of roads in the Shoalhaven remain closed due to flooding today, November 30.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Local road closures and roads affected by flooding include:
Related content:
Please don't drive through floodwaters. Regardless if you 'know' the road, if you see it is flooded, turn around and find a different way to get to your destination.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500.
For life-threatening emergencies call Triple Zero (000).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.