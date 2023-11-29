The Bureau of Meteorology (The Bureau) said the "brunt" of the weather system affecting parts of the state has hit the South Coast the hardest.
Senior Meteorologist Angus Hines provided an update earlier today, November 29, on the current weather situation.
"The rain is being driven by a deep lower pressure system over central NSW," he said.
"So far it has been the Illawarra and South Coast forecast districts which have copped the brunt of the rain, particularly south of Nowra."
According to The Bureau, a number of weather stations have recorded over 150mm of rain since 9am on Tuesday and some stations have recorded over 200mm.
"This is enough rain to cause flash-flooding and inundation of homes and properties," Mr Hines said.
Heavy rain and storms continue to batter the South Coast, with conditions predicted to ease throughout Thursday.
"Throughout this afternoon and Thursday, the rain will move further south into eastern Victoria," Mr Hines said.
A severe weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall remains in place for the South Coast.
Damaging winds averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts of around 90 km/h are possible along the coastal fringe south of Moruya Heads.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms will remain possible throughout Wednesday. The far south of the South Coast may see continued heavy rain well into Thursday.
A severe thunderstorm warning is also in place.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
