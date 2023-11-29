SES volunteers rescued two people after they became trapped in floodwaters in South Nowra early this morning (November 29).
"SES volunteers responded to a flash-flood road rescue in the early hours of Wednesday morning where two people were rescued," a NSW SES spokesperson said.
There were also two flood rescues in St Georges Basin early this morning, one of those included the evacuation of three people and their dog from a home.
About mid-morning on Wednesday crews also responded to a flood rescue in Lake Conjola.
"Two people and their dog were rescued from Norman Street in Lake Conjola this morning," the SES spokesperson said.
SES flood rescue teams from across the state are currently in the region to help with the high volume of calls for assistance.
"SES crews are in Lake Conjola and they're on the ground doing an impact assessment of the flooding," the SES spokesperson said.
"Crews are continuing to respond to calls for assistance off the back of the rainfall."
Across the state there have been 335 incidents, 653 calls to SES and five flood rescues.
There have been 208 incidents recorded on the South Coast, 108 of those calls have been in the Nowra area.
There is currently a Watch and Act for Lake Conjola after water levels in the lake increased overnight. This has caused low lying areas of Lake Conjola to be impacted by floodwaters.
Widespread rainfall has fallen across parts of the NSW South Coast in the early hours of Wednesday, with severe thunderstorms and heavy rain expected to continue.
Rainfall for the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday:
This rainfall may cause Riverine and flash flooding along rivers in parts of Sydney Metro, Illawarra Coast, South Coastal Rivers, and parts of the Inland Central West Rivers and South West Rivers.
Localised heavy rainfall of up to 200mm over a 24hr period is possible on the South Coast today (November 29).
Widespread totals of 20 - 40mm across much of NSW is also likely.
NSW SES is urging people to assess conditions before travelling on the roads, not to walk, ride or drive through flood waters and to heed any warnings.
