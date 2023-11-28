South Coast Register
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Body of woman found at South Coast beach

By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 29 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:18am
Police are investigating following the discovery of a woman's body on a South Coast beach.

