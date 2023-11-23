With a new president, a new head coach and a new home ground, 2024 is set to be a big year for the Bomaderry Tigers Australian Football Club.
After taking a step back from the AFL South Coast Premier Division in recent years, the club are excited for future.
"We have strategically taken a step back to Division One over the past three years to allow the club the opportunity to rebuild," said club head coach Andrew Ellis.
"I'm really optimistic that the program we have put in place and executed on during this time will hold us in good stead as we re enter the AFL South Coast Premier Division competition in 2024.
"I look forward to seeing what we can achieve as a playing group as well as a broader club."
With the Tigers he has won five premierships, was club captain for the past two years (which included two grand final appearances) and assistant coach in 2023, and is a life member.
Ellis is just one of a few changes to the club's administration. Damien Costain has stepped into the role of president, with Bomaderry life member, Brent Tyrrell, taking up the vice presidency.
While more life members in Matthew Hickmott and Christian Mills will be the reserve grade coach and an assistant coach, with Ellis saying they both understand what it takes to succeed at the top level of footy on the South Coast.
It's not just Bomaderry's coaches and administrators that will look a bit different in 2024. After three years of calling the Nowra Showground home, the club returns to a multi-million dollar upgraded Artie Smith Oval next season.
Following delays to the facilities development, due to COVID-19 and floods, Ellis said the club was well and truly ready to return to its original home ground.
"The club, the playing group, and people off the field, we're all just so excited," said Ellis.
"Not only are we excited to get back playing on the ground, but we think the facility as a whole should actually generate some more foot traffic into the ground as well.
"Which will bring more people looking at AFL, both from a Bomaderry Football Club standpoint, but also as a sport more broadly."
Ellis is optimistic about the club's future, already seeing good numbers turnout for next season as they re-enter the AFL South Coast Premier Division.
They have seen some interest from Defence Force personnel, and good numbers in both seniors and juniors.
The junior program is looking at nominating around 10 teams for next year, for all ages from Under 9's to Under 17's, with both girls and boys teams, along with Auskickers.
"Nominating 10 teams as a community grassroots AFL club, that's pretty big," said Ellis. "We've got significant interest, from children all the way through to the senior programme.
"I really look forward to seeing what we can achieve both as a playing group, but also as a broader club. We're a very proud club. We pride ourselves on success.
"Now after three years in Division One, we've put a really strong program place and have a really good opportunity to show the competition, show the area, the community what this club is actually capable of. That's probably what I'm looking forward to the most.
"I think between the executive committee and the excited playing group, the club's looking really, really strong."
Preseason at the Bomaderry Tigers begins on Tuesday, December 5. For those interested in joining the club or for more information call Andrew Ellis on 0481387150 or visit the Bomaderry Tigers Australian Football Club Facebook Group.
