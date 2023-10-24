It was the redevelopment of a South Coast sports pavilion that caught the eye of the Vision Award judges at the 2024 NSW Country Division Architecture Awards.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
LocalArchitect South Coast from Kangaroo Valley, in association with Barnacle Studio from Wollongong, won not only the Vision Award, but also the Public Architecture Award at the annual event, for the soon to be opened Artie Smith Oval Cricket & AFL Sports Pavilion in Bombaderry.
READ MORE:
Presented on Friday, October 20, the awards have been held continuously since 1960 and were a celebration of design excellence for architects working outside the metropolitan areas of Sydney and Newcastle.
The architecture firm services much of the South Coast, including Nowra, Berry, Kiama, Jervis Bay, Southern Highlands and greater Sydney area.
Director of LocalArchitect South Coast, Wesley Hindmarch, said he "couldn't be more chuffed" with his award wins.
"The public architecture award is a very prestigious award, because regional architects always struggle to get public architecture, to win awards, or to actually get commissions, because we're generally up against larger Sydney practices," he said.
"So, as a regional architect, firstly, to get a commission like this from the Shoalhaven City Council is fantastic.
"And then secondly, to be recognised by my peers, winning the public architecture award, is outstanding."
The Vision Award was presented for the Artie Smith Oval's practicality and flexibility, while for the Public Architecture Award, the jury citation said the pavilion does more for the community of Bomaderry than asked of it.
"It has a high-level of consideration for the local community's needs as well as careful treatment of Country," they said.
The jury also praised the consideration of "diversity" in terms of gender, physical ability and cultural background, for how people will be invited to use and interact with the spaces, "seeking to remove stereotypes often associated with sport".
"More than a sports complex, this is an inclusive building to bring all community members together in different modes of public activity and events."
Mr Hindmarch said inclusivity was an important part of the oval's design, along with its ability to abide by all requirements of state level sports.
"The business plan from the Shoalhaven City Council was that they wish to have women's AFL and women's cricket. Things like the T20 Big Bash competitions or training events," he said.
"With women coming into sport, on a professional level, is how to then incorporate that inclusivity into the design, and it mostly comes down to change rooms.
"The day of the grotty old 70s change room is no more. You need to have spaces that are well considered and fairly well ventilated, but also allow there to be operability between, a male game, before a female game."
Women in sport is not the only way the Artie Smith Oval differs from many other sports venues, as inclusivity for people living with disabilities was also of importance to Mr Hindmarch and his team.
"Emphasis on inclusivity and disabled access. That's a very strong part of the consideration with public buildings, is access for all," he said.
"We haven't tried to hide access ramps around the corner. The access ramps are all very much part of the design.
"If it's not being used, the kids are playing on them or you can stand on them and they're used in a way which doesn't make people in a wheelchair feel excluded from the general goings on of the facility."
Another aspect Mr Hindmarch said he had to consider, was as a public commission, the venue was to be built for more than just sports.
"You've also got to open up the facility to wider users," he said. "The local yoga group ... or a group that wishes to meet for cards. It's also a community centre.
"Part of the citation was that it is open generally to the public and it's not just about sports.
"Looking at value adding into a public facility, which we've hopefully done."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.