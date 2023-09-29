The Shoalhaven River Festival 2023 kicks off with an official opening and grand parade at the Nowra Showground on Saturday, September 30.
Continued work on the new Nowra Bridge has resulted in the annual Festival being moved to the Nowra Showground.
However the festival's organising committee has embraced the opportunities the showground provides, utilising the extra space to prepare the best festival yet over the weekend of September 30 and October 1.
Festivities start at midday, with a full program running across two days to celebrate life in the "beautiful" Shoalhaven. The Festival's action-packed weekend of family friendly festivities aims to unite community and visitors to the region.
The days includes live entertainment, market stalls, kids activities, kids amusements, the arts precinct and an exciting lineup of local food, entertainment including story telling, and an amazing fireworks display.
It's a community event for the whole family covering arts and crafts, story telling and magical entertainment.
Saturday's program includes a parachute jump by the Australian Defence Force Parachute School, a performances by the Shoalhaven Pipes and Drums and the Shoalhaven Choir, a Salsa party, and Zumba with Fio and Kat.
On Sunday there will be a Battle of the Bands and other performances leading into a live screening of the NRL.
"It's going to be bigger and better than ever," committee chairman Lou Casmiri said. "Because we're at the showground. and we have a lot more space, we can have things like ice skating, more rides, more stalls."
Last year's festival was the first back after a two-year break due to COVID-19, and was also impacted by work on the bridge.
And while the showground was a distance from the Shoalhaven River: "It's going to be a much more exciting, and a much more festive event, rather than just activities on the river," Mr Casmiri said.
Mr Casmiri said Defence would have a strong presence at the community event, conducting parachuting and bringing in vans and displays.
There will also be a strong representation from the local Indigenous community, which will conduct a smoking ceremony, provide music and dance, story telling and the Drifting Dooligahs throughout the showgrounds on the Saturday night.
