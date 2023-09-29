GROW Australia wants everyone to put on their odd socks on Friday, October 6 to help stamp out the stigma surrounding mental health.
Mental health affects a significant number of Australians, with 4.2 million experiencing a mental health concern in the last year and 44 per cent experiencing a mental health concern in their lifetime.
GROW will host an Odd Socks Day stall at Stockland Nowra on October 6.
Organisers said that the simple act of wearing odd socks can held start a conversation about mental wellbeing.
"Everyone can have times when they feel odd or out of sorts," a spokesperson for GROW said.
"Odd Socks Day events across Australia promote awareness and raise funds for GROW's peer-to-peer mental wellbeing programs."
GROW's programs offer mutual help and friendship through weekly meetings, helping people improve their mental health by reducing anxiety, increasing self-esteem, and fostering a sense of community.
The programs are based on lived experience of what works in recovering and maintaining good mental health, as contributed by the many generations of people who have participated in groups since GROW first began in 1957.
The programs are free and open to everyone over 18.
To find out more, visit the Odd Socks Day Stall at Stockland on October 6. You can also call 1800 558 268 or visit www.grow.org.au/oddsocksday/
