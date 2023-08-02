South Coast Register
River Festival moves to the Nowra Showground due to bridge work

By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 2 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:30am
The annual Shoalhaven River Festival is moving away from its traditional home along the Shoalhaven River, due to continued work on the new Nowra Bridge. Picture: Howard Mitchell.
Continued work on the new Nowra Bridge has resulted in the annual Shoalhaven River Festival being moved to the Nowra Showground.

