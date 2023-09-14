The Sanctuary Point Library is growing great habits with a blooming good initiative.
People visiting the library to browse a book or conduct research have been offered a new service - a seed library.
Manager Anne Lee came up with the idea with a colleague a few years ago, before COVID-19 hit and delayed the launch until this month.
Ms Lee said the program had been well received.
"It's been a lot of fun, people are really liking it," she said.
Some people had borrowed seeds then returned with friends, and children had even attended with parents to get seeds they could plant together at home.
Every time library members visit the Sanctuary Point branch they are able to take two packets of seeds - with the summer selection including zucchini, tomatoes, apple cucumbers, basil and calendula flowers.
Ms Lee said the idea was that borrowers would let one pack go to seed, which would then be returned to the library.
"Then someone else can share, and as time goes on you're getting plants that are suited to this area, and are more successful," she said.
About 70 packs of each variety had been purchased from library funds, while people had also donated seeds - found in the "feeling lucky" section.
Those seeds will change with the season, Ms Lee said.
While the initiative had started at Sanctuary Point, Ms Lee said it would soon spread to other libraries in the Shoalhaven.
