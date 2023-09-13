Summer means bushfire season for much of Australia.
And while Shoalhaven locals are no strangers to bushfires, our firefighters are urging everyone to get prepared now - well before the hot weather kicks in.
Through September and early October, Rural Fire Brigades across the Shoalhaven will be helping their communities Get Ready for bushfire season.
Starting this Friday, community fire stations are throwing open their doors (and visiting other community hubs) for Get Ready Weekends.
It's a chance to chat with local firefighters and get valuable advice on preparing for the summer ahead.
Armed with helpful tips from the experts, all residents can make an emergency kit and bushfire plan, and even tick off a bit of home maintenance to lower fire risk.
Want to visit your local fire brigade? Here's the schedule for Get Ready Weekend events in the Shoalhaven.
Friday, September 15
Saturday, September 16
Sunday, September 17
Saturday, September 30
Sunday, October 1
Rural Fire Service Shoalhaven superintendent Matthew Reeves said having a chat with your local firefighters is step one - but the whole emergency preparation process can be simple.
"It's likely that bush fires haven't been front of mind these last few years, so now is the time for residents to start thinking about what they need to do, to get ready," he said.
"Preparing for bush fires is easier than people may think. Have a five minute conversation and ask yourself: if threatened by fire, when will you go, what will you take and where will you go?
"We've seen the devastating consequences that bush fires can have, so it's important that people right across the Shoalhaven area live bush fire ready - by knowing their risk, having a plan, and getting ready."
Aside from having an emergency plan in place, Superintendent Reeves suggested five bits of maintenance that everyone could do at home, to reduce your bush fire risk.
1. Trim overhanging trees and shrubs.
2. Mow grass and remove the cuttings. Have a cleared area around your home.
3. Remove material that can burn around your home (e.g. Door mats, wood piles, mulch)
4. Clear and remove all the debris and leaves from the gutters surrounding your home.
5. Prepare a sturdy hose or hoses that will reach all around your home.
At Shoalhaven Heads RFS, preparations for bushfire season are well underway.
The crew has checked over every piece of firefighting gear and finished a 'spring clean' at the station.
But these firefighters don't stop at their volunteer jobs; Shoalhaven Heads Brigade captain Steve Thomson said the team is also careful to Get Ready at home.
"At this time of year, we always get everything ready - go through the trucks and make sure everything is operational. So when the call does come, not only are the trucks ready, but so is the crew who has spent a lot of time training," he said.
"One thing that people don't think of is having hoses that can reach every point of your property around the house. If a fire does start, you can grab a hose and go from any direction to get to that fire."
Other than that, he suggests a few common sense moves to prep at home.
And yes, that list includes clearing out the gutters.
"The big thing we say is that wherever the leaves scatter during windy days, is where the embers will gather also," Captain Thomson said.
"So that's a point to keep those areas clear. Also, now is the time to move your winter wood pile away from the house.
"Make sure things that you'd normally have sitting in the backyard during winter, aren't there to case an issue if you are impacted by fire."
As for a "go-bag", Captain Thomson suggests keeping important documents, treasured family photos, and a small supply of regular medications together and ready.
"[It makes] a massive difference if you've got your stuff all ready to go. All you have to do is grab a bag and jump in the car," he said.
"It's only 15 minutes to pull together, but it may be 15 minutes that you don't have.
"If it's all ready to go, you can grab the bag, be out of there and go to a safe place."
For 24/7 bushfire survival advice, the Rural Fire Service has resources online.
Visit www.myfireplan.com.au for more.
